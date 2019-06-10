Gerard T. Sheridan, 82, of Greensburg, died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Johnstown, a son of the late Gerard Francis and Mildred Clare (Sanders) Sheridan. Jerry began his career as a social worker in Johnstown before becoming a coach and guidance counselor at several high schools, including Hempfield. From there, he was one of the original counselors at WCCC when it began and went on to be the dean of students for many years. After retiring, he started a second career running Project Forward at Seton Hill for 15 years. This program helped disadvantaged students get ahead, finish high school and have an opportunity to attend college. His greatest career satisfaction came from helping people. Jerry put family and faith above everything. He lived his faith every day by his words, actions and example. He and his wife Patricia are longtime members of St. Paul Parish, where he was very active and served for a time as a Eucharistic minister. He also taught Bible study. Many said he was the kindest person they knew. He was a loving father and extremely active in his children's lives and activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Leisha Crocco; brothers-in-law, Jack Ashcom and Kevin Daley; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dembrowski Sheridan and Susan Byers Sheridan. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Sheridan; their children, Tim Sheridan, Brian Sheridan, Beth Carroll and husband Matt, and Gavin Sheridan; two granddaughters, Maggie and Mary Carroll; his 10 siblings, Patrick Sheridan, Carol Picklo (Thad), Linda Crocco (Louis), Jane Ashcom, John Sheridan (Marion), Daniel Sheridan (Christine), Timothy Sheridan (Mary Pat), Christopher Sheridan (Karen), David Sheridan (Joanne) and Kathleen Daley; 37 nieces and nephews; 67 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Jerry, Dad will be greatly missed by so many! www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 10 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary