Gerhard Hartig, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was born June 30, 1928, in Romerstadt, Czech Republic, to Berthold and Hedwig Hartig. He and his wife, Betty Hartig, immigrated to the United States in 1962. They called Jeannette, Pa., home for more than 50 years. In 2013, they moved to Henderson, Nev., to be closer to family. Gerhard is survived by his sons, Gerry, and his wife, Anne, of Henderson, and Michael and his wife, Midge, of Mechanicsburg; and his granddaughters, Krista Hartig and Nicole (Hartig) Smith. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years; and his mother and father; as well as his brother, Berthold. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a programmer/analyst by the Elliott Co., Jeannette, and by Westmoreland County. He was the former Scoutmaster of Troop 220, Lincoln Heights, a member of the National Ski Patrol, an EMT with Rescue 14 and a member of the Elliott Retiree Association. He loved this country, his family and friends, and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and faith that will endure long after he is gone.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private memorial service at a later date.