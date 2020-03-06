Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Interment
Following Services
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
Trauger, PA

Gerry L. Speer


1944 - 2020
Gerry L. Speer Obituary
Gerry L Speer, 75, of Norvelt, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born March 12, 1944, in East Huntingdon Township, a son of the late David F. Speer and Arietta Bair Speer. He served in the Navy from 1964 to 1968. Following, he was an installer for Western Electric, and prior to retirement, he was employed by Radio Shack. He attended Norvelt Union Church, and was also a life member of Norvelt VFD and Norvelt EMS. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Speer. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia, of 52 years; and three children, a son, Lee M. (Georgia) Speer, of Norvelt; and daughters, Karin E. (Shawn) Collier, of North Carolina, and Kelly K. (Andrew) Hand, of Ohio. Gerry is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Roach, of Illinois, and Robin (Warren) Galley, of Greensburg. Additionally, he is survived by four grandchildren, Shannon and Treacy Collier, and Marshall and Hudson Hand. He is survived by many nieces and nephews as well. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Pastor David L Greer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Trauger, Pa. Per Gerry's wishes, please honor the request of no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Norvelt VFD Building Fund, P.O. Box 173, Norvelt, PA 15674; , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516; or Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
