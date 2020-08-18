Gertrude A. (Ashbaugh) Bankosh, 88, of Slickville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 10, 1931, in New Alexandria, daughter of the late Elmer and Sarah (Wampler) Ashbaugh. Gertrude is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Robert) Palmiscno, Diane (Paul) Blasinsky, and Cynthia Bankosh; three sons, Johnny (Cynthia) Bankosh, Gary (Traci) Bankosh, and Jeffrey (Tracey) Bankosh; four grandsons, Joseph Blasinsky, Daniel Blasinsky, Jeffrey (Ashley) Bankosh, and Johnny Bankosh; seven granddaughters, Stephanie Bankosh, Megan (Paul) Pattyn, Danielle (Bryan) Kitch, Lauren Bankosh, Tiffany (Jeffrey) Paulich, Jessica Bankosh, and Brittany Palmiscno; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John L. Bankosh; four brothers; and six sisters. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, with Father Sam Lamendola officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Rd., Trafford, PA 15085, or online at www.bridgeshealth.org
A special thank you to Maryann Turk and Bridges Hospice for their kindness and care.
