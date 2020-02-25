|
Gertrude Elizabeth (Brex) Goff, age 92, a resident of Sewickley for 59 years, passed away at Masonic Village at Sewickley on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Trudy (or "Gert" to her lifelong New Jersey friends) was born in Newark, N.J., on June 17, 1927, to the late Anton H. and Gertrude E. Brex. She graduated in 1949 from New Jersey State Teacher's College (now Kean University) and subsequently taught students in first, second and third grades in Irvington and Newark, N.J. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph S. Goff, originally of Middletown, Ind., who she met and fell in love with at the Jersey Shore. Joe (a civil engineer with Dravo Corp.) whisked her away from New Jersey and a budding teaching career to Kentucky and ultimately to the Pittsburgh area. Trudy, an only child, always wanted a large family and found purpose and satisfaction in raising their five children and extending the family by volunteering for various organizations, including St. James Church, Sewickley Valley Hospital and others. With zero complaints from her children, summer vacations somehow always involved the Jersey Shore. In addition to her husband, Joe, Trudy was also preceded in death by her youngest son, William P. (Lisa) Goff. She is survived by four children, Thomas O. (Ingrid) Goff, of Sewickley, James M. (Jane) Goff, of Davenport, Iowa, Mary Elizabeth (Ken) Milchick, of Pittsburgh, and John F. Goff, of Sewickley; two grandchildren, Kenneth M. Goff, of Joshua Tree, Calif., and Daniel T. Goff, of Alexandria, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Copeland's Sewickley, 702 Beaver St., where prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, Sewickley, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudy's name to St. James Church or Masonic Village at Sewickley.