Gertrude L. Pierce Ondrizek, 89, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born March 17, 1930, in Clarksburg, Pa., to Floyd and Ruby Repine Pierce. She grew up in Saltsburg and then moved to Kiski Township when she married. Gert loved making pies for family and friends. She enjoyed knitting dishcloths, quilting and she previously made slippers and robes for the VA. She was a past member of the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsmen Club Auxiliary and enjoyed cooking for the Pennsylvania Conservation League of Delegates meetings. She also worked previously in the cafeteria at the former Elders Ridge Joint High School and the Red Bandana Boutique in Apollo. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Diane) Ondrizek, of Apollo, Jerry Ondrizek (Karen), of Indiana, and Danny (Barb) Ondrizek, of Apollo; grandsons, Chuck Ondrizek (Kelly) and Clay Ondrizek (Stacey); great-grandson, Alex; sisters, Patricia Leach, of DuBois, and Gloria Jean Orvosh, of Saltsburg; brothers, Donald (Kathie) Pierce, of White Haven, and Lester (TaeSun) Pierce, of Saltsurg; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce, of Saltsburg, Maxine Caprara, of Allegheny Township, and Gail Sweathelm, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. Gert was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruby; husband, Clayton S. Ondrizek; sister, Annabelle Macurak; brothers, James Pierce and Glen Pierce; nieces, Wendy Sue Mullen, Amy Pierce and Carol Macurak; and nephews, Donald Pierce Jr., John Macurak and Sam Macurak. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful doctors, nurses and aides at St. Margaret's ER and Mercy Hospital for the excellent care they provided for Gert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiski Township Fire Department No. 1, 1037 State Route 56 East, Apollo, PA 15613, and VNA Hospice.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Kiski Township Fire Department. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019