Gertrude Orange
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Trudi" Orange, 87, of Grapeville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born July 6, 1932, in Ried, Austria, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Unger) Obermayer. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Community Home Health Care and she was a member of First Baptist Church, Jeannette, where she also taught Sunday School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John Orange, and two brothers, Otto Unger and Joseph Obermayer. She is survived by her daughters, Elvira Maria Fisher, of Grapeville, and Linda Mae Semenko and her fiance, Tony Obarto, of Penn, a grandson, Jacob Semenko and his wife, Becka, and four great-grandchildren, Luna, Nova, Johnny and Aurora. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, 131 N. Second St., Jeannette. A light lunch will follow in the social hall. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made in Trudi's memory to church or charity of choice. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved