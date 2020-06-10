Gertrude "Trudi" Orange, 87, of Grapeville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born July 6, 1932, in Ried, Austria, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Unger) Obermayer. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Community Home Health Care and she was a member of First Baptist Church, Jeannette, where she also taught Sunday School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John Orange, and two brothers, Otto Unger and Joseph Obermayer. She is survived by her daughters, Elvira Maria Fisher, of Grapeville, and Linda Mae Semenko and her fiance, Tony Obarto, of Penn, a grandson, Jacob Semenko and his wife, Becka, and four great-grandchildren, Luna, Nova, Johnny and Aurora. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, 131 N. Second St., Jeannette. A light lunch will follow in the social hall. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made in Trudi's memory to church or charity of choice. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.