|
|
Gervase S. "Jerry" Gumbita, 81, of Marguerite, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Marguerite, a son of the late Paul S. and Catherine (Halula) Gumbita. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School and attended St. Vincent College. Prior to retirement in 1999, Jerry was a rural carrier with the US Postal Service in Latrobe with 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard with six years of service, member of the American Legion and volunteered at St. Emma's Monastery, The Food Bank in Pleasant Unity and the former Triangle Meals on Wheels. Jerry was a devout catholic and loved his church of St. Benedict in Marguerite, where he served as an altar boy, president of its former Holy Name Society, church choir and funeral choir, and was the "Bingo King" at the parish festival every July. He was also an avid model Lionel Train enthusiast and member of the Train Collectors Assn. and the Lionel Collectors Club of America. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann L. (Pianko) Gumbita; his son, Jerry, at home and his wife, Lee; his sister, Claudia Cropp and husband, Dick, of Erie; an aunt, Helen Novotny, of Greensburg; an uncle, Edward Halula and wife, Dorothy, of Springfield, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Ginny Trout and Mary Ann Pianko, both of Humphreys; a brother-in-law, Tom Pianko and wife, Patty, of Loyalhanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Jerry suggested memorial contributions be made to St. Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019