Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Marguerite, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gervase Gumbita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gervase S. Gumbita


1937 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gervase S. Gumbita Obituary
Gervase S. "Jerry" Gumbita, 81, of Marguerite, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Marguerite, a son of the late Paul S. and Catherine (Halula) Gumbita. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School and attended St. Vincent College. Prior to retirement in 1999, Jerry was a rural carrier with the US Postal Service in Latrobe with 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard with six years of service, member of the American Legion and volunteered at St. Emma's Monastery, The Food Bank in Pleasant Unity and the former Triangle Meals on Wheels. Jerry was a devout catholic and loved his church of St. Benedict in Marguerite, where he served as an altar boy, president of its former Holy Name Society, church choir and funeral choir, and was the "Bingo King" at the parish festival every July. He was also an avid model Lionel Train enthusiast and member of the Train Collectors Assn. and the Lionel Collectors Club of America. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann L. (Pianko) Gumbita; his son, Jerry, at home and his wife, Lee; his sister, Claudia Cropp and husband, Dick, of Erie; an aunt, Helen Novotny, of Greensburg; an uncle, Edward Halula and wife, Dorothy, of Springfield, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Ginny Trout and Mary Ann Pianko, both of Humphreys; a brother-in-law, Tom Pianko and wife, Patty, of Loyalhanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Jerry suggested memorial contributions be made to St. Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gervase's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now