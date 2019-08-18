Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Zuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert B. Zuber


1934 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert B. Zuber Obituary
Gilbert B. Zuber, 85, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 12, 1934, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Paul and Anne (Hunter) Zuber. Gil worked for MSA for more than 41 years and retired as national sales manager for Permanent Instrument Gas Detection. Gil enjoyed being a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club America Pittsburgh Chapter and had won first place multiple times in the Starfest Mercedes-Benz Concours d' Elegance and the Vintage Grand Prix for Best Black Car Award. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Di-Anne (Ballman) Zuber; his three loving daughters, Lisa (David) Wingert, Gretchen Blake Zuber (Len Blatnica) and Rachel (David) Billick; his four grandsons, Daniel (Erica) Jones, Scott (Jessica) Wingert, Joshua Zuber and Jonathan Wingert; and his three great-grandchildren, Jack and Lucy Wingert and James Jones. Gil is also survived by his sister, Barbara Koster.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Murrysville Alliance Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs in Gil's name. Please specify donation to Pittsburgh new campus https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now