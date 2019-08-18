|
Gilbert B. Zuber, 85, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 12, 1934, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Paul and Anne (Hunter) Zuber. Gil worked for MSA for more than 41 years and retired as national sales manager for Permanent Instrument Gas Detection. Gil enjoyed being a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club America Pittsburgh Chapter and had won first place multiple times in the Starfest Mercedes-Benz Concours d' Elegance and the Vintage Grand Prix for Best Black Car Award. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Di-Anne (Ballman) Zuber; his three loving daughters, Lisa (David) Wingert, Gretchen Blake Zuber (Len Blatnica) and Rachel (David) Billick; his four grandsons, Daniel (Erica) Jones, Scott (Jessica) Wingert, Joshua Zuber and Jonathan Wingert; and his three great-grandchildren, Jack and Lucy Wingert and James Jones. Gil is also survived by his sister, Barbara Koster.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Murrysville Alliance Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs in Gil's name. Please specify donation to Pittsburgh new campus https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019