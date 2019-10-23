|
|
Gilbert D. "Dean" Slagle, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born April 26, 1933, in Johnstown, son of the late Robert and ViErma (Burnheimer) Slagle. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Judy Slagle and Carla Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louanna (Querry); his children, Deanna Ferry (Craig) and Eric Slagle (Susan Pearlstein); his granddaughters, Corinna Ferry and Lien Ferry; his brothers, Porter Slagle and Vaughn Slagle; as well as numerous other members of extended family and friends. Dean served our country as a radio repairman in the Army. He was stationed in Germany during the war in Korea. He was retired from Bethlehem Steel where he worked as an inspector. He enjoyed HAM radio, photography and genealogy and being involved in numerous veteran organizations.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held a later date. Arrangements in care of HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2019