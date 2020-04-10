Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Gilbert E. Mazziotti

Gilbert E. Mazziotti, 97, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith "Rita" (Comunale) Giordano Mazziotti; his beloved longtime companion, Betty Sampsell; and siblings, Joseph L., John A. and Paul Mazziotti and Jenny Cuffia. Gil was a retired driver for Jackson Welding Supply. He was a proud World War II Marine Corps veteran having participated in the Battle of Okinawa. He is survived by his loving family, Vincent J. (Mary Lou) Giordano, Antoinette (George) Burdell and Janice P. Gerasole; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughters; also numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Betty's family, children Bob Sampsell, Bill Sampsell, Debra Wilson and the late Dave Sampsell; grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Due to the pandemic, viewing and services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery. FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
