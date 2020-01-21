|
|
Gilbert H. "Bert" Brown Jr., 58, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 6, 1961, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Gilbert H. and Emma Jean (Haase) Brown. Bert worked as a carpenter and a caretaker for Babcock Lodge, Ogletown, Pa., and retired after 15 years as the pastor of Lake Union Evangelical Methodist Church, South Fork, Pa. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the woods. Bert and his wife Cindy's greatest love was serving the Lord together for 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Miller) Brown; three children, Joshua E. Brown and his wife, Brittany (Steele) Brown, of Ligonier, Zacheriah H. Brown, of Ligonier, and Jolene E. Ober and her husband, Eric D. Ober, of Latrobe; two grandsons, Azariah David Ober and Nehemiah Gilbert Ober; his adopted spiritual daughter, Sarah K. McCurdy, of Bradenville; six sisters; and two brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Promised Land Camp, c/o Mr. Jeff Munro, 224 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020