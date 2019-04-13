Gilbert "Ray" Schachte, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Hecla, passed away at Westmoreland Manor Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Hecla, son of the late Frank and Martha Freidline Schachte. Prior to retirement, he worked for OverMyer Mould, Greensburg for 30 years. Ray was a lifetime member of Hecla Sportsman's Club and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant. He volunteered at Salvation Army for many years. Ray loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Jane E. Casner Schachte. He is also survived by his children, Michele Cole, of Jeanette, Karen Sistek (Ron), of Ligonier, and Eugene Schachte (Jill), of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Cameron Cole (Robin), Claire and Abby Sistek, Hunter, Jackson and Stephen Schachte; great-grandson, Nolan Cole; sisters, Joan and Nancy; brother, Charles; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys "Betty", Elsie and Regina; infant brother, Eugene; and brothers, Frank, Donald and Carl.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Chaplain Don Hezlep officiating. Ray will be laid to rest in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

A special thanks to the staff of Bridges Hospice, Westmoreland Manor, and above all the caregivers on B 4 for the care and compassion given to Ray and his family throughout his care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085.