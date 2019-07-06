Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ripley Baptist Temple
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ripley Baptist Temple
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Green Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Keefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Z. Keefer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Z. Keefer Obituary
Gilbert Zane Keefer, 78, of Kenna, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House. He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Eugene V. and Lucy Poorbaugh Keefer. Zane proudly served his country in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the military, he was employed by U.S. Steel in Pennsylvania. He was also employed by East Coast Railroad and Texas Eastern Products Pipeline Corp. He served God faithfully and was an active member of Mt. Zion Community Church, where he served as a trustee and drove a church bus. Upon moving to Ripley, W.Va., he attended Ripley Baptist Temple, where he helped with the printing ministry, food pantry, and church planting outreach. He loved football, hunting, playing fast pitch softball, auto racing, and raising Jack Russell terriers and sheep. Most of all he was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Eutsey Keefer; children, Susan Arrowood (Matt), Brett Keefer (Stacy) and Karen Keefer; grandsons, Zane and Will Arrowood; sisters, Mary Novelli, of Florida, and Linda Beckerleg (Bob), of Tarrs. He is also survived by a brother, Lee Keefer, of Wooddale.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the church. There will also be services in Connellsville, at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, on Sunday, July 7. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. At the conclusion of the visitation, a procession will leave the funeral home and go to Green Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zane's memory to Ripley Baptist Temple. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now