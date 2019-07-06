Gilbert Zane Keefer, 78, of Kenna, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House. He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Eugene V. and Lucy Poorbaugh Keefer. Zane proudly served his country in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the military, he was employed by U.S. Steel in Pennsylvania. He was also employed by East Coast Railroad and Texas Eastern Products Pipeline Corp. He served God faithfully and was an active member of Mt. Zion Community Church, where he served as a trustee and drove a church bus. Upon moving to Ripley, W.Va., he attended Ripley Baptist Temple, where he helped with the printing ministry, food pantry, and church planting outreach. He loved football, hunting, playing fast pitch softball, auto racing, and raising Jack Russell terriers and sheep. Most of all he was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Eutsey Keefer; children, Susan Arrowood (Matt), Brett Keefer (Stacy) and Karen Keefer; grandsons, Zane and Will Arrowood; sisters, Mary Novelli, of Florida, and Linda Beckerleg (Bob), of Tarrs. He is also survived by a brother, Lee Keefer, of Wooddale.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the church. There will also be services in Connellsville, at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, on Sunday, July 7. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. At the conclusion of the visitation, a procession will leave the funeral home and go to Green Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zane's memory to Ripley Baptist Temple. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 6, 2019