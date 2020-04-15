|
|
It is with sadness that her family advises that Gillen Lear Geary died peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Montefiore Hospital, after a valiant seven year battle with Melanoma. Gillen was born March 28, 1944. She was survived by her husband, Timothy J. Geary, to whom she was married for 53 years, and her children, Gillen Michelle Geldhauser (Scott), and their children, Billy and Tara; Timothy Patrick Geary (Caroline) and their children, Tegan and Ryan; Brendan Lear Geary (Ashley) and their children, Brendon, Blake, Chase and Dublin; by her siblings, Flo (George) West, Ben (Adrienne) Lear, Chris (Robert) Murray, Bill (Johanna) Lear and Richard (Mary) Lear; brothers-in-law, John (Chris) Geary and Robert (Phi) Geary, her Godsons, Colin Murray and Zachery Lear, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Benjamin and Dorothy Lear, her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Gillen graduated in the last class at Vandergrift High School (1962). She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College (1966). She taught first grade at Caesar Rodney AFB School in Dover, Del. She met her husband while teaching at the Dover AFB School. Gillen had a deep love and respect for those who are serving and have served their county in the military. She was born in Norfolk, Va., where her father was serving in the Navy during World War II. Her husband served in the Air Force in Vietnam and retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant/colonel after 24 years of serving his country. Her brother-in-law, John Geary, served in Vietnam while in the Army. Her daughter-in-law, Ashley, was on active duty in the Navy for more than 21years. Gillen's nephew, Stephen Lear, served in Afghanistan and in Djibouti while in the Navy. Gillen had a deep faith and love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She also had a deep love for her family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift for 57 years, where she served on many boards and committees. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Oakmont United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Vandergrift Salvation Army Advisory Board in Vandergrift for many years. Gillen was in Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed her many years as a member of a gourmet club. Gillen did outside sales for two different travel agencies for several years, but in 2009, she opened her own travel agency, Travel by Gillen. Gillen was an avid traveler and visited all 50 states and 53 foreign countries. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Oakmont United Methodist Church or the Aim For the Cure through Hillman Cancer Center. The funeral arrangements, which will be limited to the family due to the COVID-19 restrictions, were entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC.,Oakmont. The family held a private family viewing, followed by entombment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The family will have a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Gillen's life.