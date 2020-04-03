|
|
Giovannina "Jennie" Merenda Mazzoni, 95, of Salem Township, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She died peacefully at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe, Westmoreland County. She was born June 4, 1924, in Salemville, Pa. She was the wife of Charles "Chill" Mazzoni for 52 years, and he died in 1998. She attended Shieldsburg School and lived in New Alexandria until 2016. Jennie was a self-employed licensed beautician and loved to cook for family and friends, especially on holidays. She had deep faith in the Catholic Church and said Rosaries every day. She loved walking around Frogtown with grandchildren, nieces and friends. Thanks to all family, friends and caregivers at Loyalhanna Care Center, Excela Hospice, Excela Health (especially 6th floor), Bethlen Homes and ARK Manor for the kindness and compassion they showed her and her family throughout this time. She was the daughter of Guiseppi "Gi" Merenda, of Salemville, Pa., and Josephine Giarizzo Merenda. of Salemville, Pa. She was the oldest member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. Along with her parents and husband, Giovannina "Jennie" was preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Mazzoni (2016); five sisters, Grace, Mary, Rose, Josie and Anna; and five brothers, Mike, Charlie, Sam, Frank and Joe. She is survived by son, Denis (Debbie) Mazzoni, of Derry; daughter, Rosanne (Dan) Moorhead, of Latrobe; grandsons, Zack (Shannon), of Derry, Denis (Kalie), of New Alexandria, Ben Moorhead, of Pittsburgh, and Ryan (Brittny) Moorhead, of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Max, Lola, Mia and Monroe Mazzoni. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, services will be private, with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L. Burial will be in Calvary Hill. The P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME of New Alexandria is entrusted with arrangements.