G. Jean Lynn Bower, 85, of Ligonier, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ligonier Gardens Personal Care in Ligonier. She was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Ligonier, daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Blair Lynn. Jean was a member of Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison, and had a deep faith in God. In her younger years, she was in the 4H and showed pigs. She was born and raised on the family farm and was very much a farm girl. Jean was a very compassionate, loving and giving person. In one way, she showed her love by cooking for her family and anyone who stopped by for dinner. She loved gardening, canning and jarring. Every year, she would can green beans, corn and apple sauce and give them out to anyone in need. She was very welcoming to others and treated them all like family, being known as Aunt Jean or Grandma Jean. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Jim A. Bower Sr.; both parents; three sisters, Mary Johnston, Helen Lynn and Margaret Murphy; and four brothers, Blair, George, Ralph and Glenn Lynn. She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Hoffer and fiance Paul Schofield, of New Stanton; four sons, James A. Bower Jr. and wife Nancy, of Ruffsdale, Ron Bower and wife, Bonnie, of Pleasant Unity, Ken Bower and wife, Tammy, of Greensburg, and Terry Bower and wife, Debbie, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley Bruce, Shalane Baker, Samantha Bower, Natalie Toman, Autumn Sutty, Riley Hoffer, Morgan Hoffer and Rhett Hoffer; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., in Madison; Ronald A. Rich Jr., Sup/FD. A public graveside service will proceed at 11 a.m. at Mars Hill Cemetery, 2302 Mars Hill Road, Irwin, PA 15642, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison, PA, P.O. Box 86, Madison, PA 15663. Jeans passing was not due to the covid-19 pandemic. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
