Gladys A. Sorenson, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Carmichaels, to the late William and Gladys (Stewart) Sorenson. Gladys was a 1947 graduate of Har-Brack High School, where she was the head majorette. She retired after 38 years of service from Alcoa Research Laboratories. Gladys was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge, Alcoa Retiree Club, the New Kensington Eagles, former Brackenridge Heights Country Club, Allegheny Valley Hospital Auxiliary and the Allegheny Valley Concert Association. She was also a member and past president of the following: Junior Woman's Club of Allegheny Valley, Woman's Civic Club of Allegheny Valley, Alcoa Personnel Association and the Southwest Region of Pennsylvania Hospital Auxiliaries. Gladys enjoyed volunteering for the American Cancer Society
and the Alle-Kiski Health Foundation. She enjoyed playing golf, swimming laps and vacations to Hilton Head. Gladys loved her family and never missed birthdays, holidays and get-togethers. Gladys is survived by her nephew, William (Joanne) Johnson; nieces, Barbara Johnson and Margie Tucci; great-nieces, Kristen (John) Walker, Shelley (Mark) Eberle and Meghan Bean; great-nephews, Aaron (Gretchen) Johnson, Adam (Jenna) Johnson and Ryan (Leslie) Johnson; and by her fiance, Francis Balash. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha L. Jonson and Wilma E. Petit; and by her niece, Deborah Genito. Service and burial for Gladys will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
