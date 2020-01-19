|
Gladys Emma Waugaman, of Greensburg, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She spent her last few days in the William Penn Care Center under the loving care and watchful eyes of her longtime caregivers, Mary Woods, Deb Galluci and Becky Barnes, and the kindness of Heartland Hospice. Gladys was born Sept. 3, 1924, a daughter of the late Emma Miller McWilliams and Amos Clyde McWilliams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, her high-school sweetheart, to whom she was married for 63 years. Eight of her nine sisters and brothers and their spouses also preceded her, Clyde McWilliams (Dorothy June), Harry McWilliams (Betty), Dorothy Campbell (Jim), Jane Smith (Paul), Clem McWilliams (Jean), June Bostrom (John), Louise Brodar (Steve), and Ruth Rehill (Pete). Gladys is survived by her sister, Gerry Havran (Ken); sons, H. Byron Waugaman (Kathleen) and G. Lynn Waugaman; grandson, Sean B. Waugaman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gladys was a lifelong lover of music, which started when singing hymns as a child on WHJB Radio Sunday mornings. In school, she sang in many musicals, operettas and bands. Later in life, she spent 40 years with her sister Dorothy, singing in the choir of First Presbyterian Church. After high school in 1944, Gladys entered the Cadet Nurse Training Program at Westmoreland Hospital, and after graduation was assigned to the U.S. Army Kennedy Hospital, Memphis, Tenn. Gladys and Harvey were married after Harvey's return from combat in Europe in anticipation of his impending departure for the war in Japan. The wedding became much more joyful as the end of the war was announced just before the wedding took place. Gladys spent a number of years as a nurse at Westmoreland Hospital before raising her family and providing private nursing care. She later joined the family business at Waugaman's Market with her husband, Harvey, and her sister in-law, Geraldine and husband, Ellis Claar. Many of the favorite recipes and catered dinners were the result of her cooking skills. Travel was a favorite pastime throughout her life, introducing her boys to life outside of Greensburg, visiting Europe, many U.S. states and the Caribbean. Gladys was a past matron of Eastern Star and was active in her community. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ for more than 70 years. A faithful servant of God in every way, she will be truly missed and is now at peace and with Harvey.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Shirley Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020