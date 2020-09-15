1/
Gladys F. Leonard
1934 - 2020-09-13
Gladys F. Leonard, 85, of Blairsville, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at St. Andrews Village, Indiana. Gladys was born Nov. 20, 1934, in New Stanton, the daughter of the late Leroy and Ada Thompson Gaffney. Gladys was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, and along with her late husband, Thomas Leonard, the proprietor of the Family Market in New Stanton and Tarrs. Surviving is her son, Robert Gaffney (Lowanda "Cupie"), of Blairsville; brothers, William Gaffney, of Mt. Pleasant, and Donald Gaffney of Hunker; also numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith, Wayne, Clarence, and Dean Gaffney; and a sister, Marjorie Zubrid. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Tom Shirer officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit Gladys's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time; when arriving at the funeral home, you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
SEP
17
Service
10:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
