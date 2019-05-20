Home

Gladys F. Smail, 93, of Jeannette, died Saturday May 18, 2019, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Maryland, a daughter of the late Burton and Clara (Creek) Barnes. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Smail; a brother, Carl Barnes; and a sister, Hilda Antolini. She is survived by her children, Richard Smail (Cecelia), of Colonial Beach, Va., Sandra Felice (John), of Jeannette, and Timothy Smail (Debbie), of Latrobe, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday in the funeral home, with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 20 to May 21, 2019
