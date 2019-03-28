Gladys Grace Quick Plahs, 89, of Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Thursday, Dec. 12, 1929, in Loyalhanna Township, the daughter of the late Willis and Cora Mae Peace Quick. Before her retirement, she worked as a custodian for the Blairsville/Saltsburg School District. She was a 1948 graduate of Saltsburg High School. Gladys enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, yard work, her beloved cat, Hershey and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Cricks and her husband, David, of Saltsburg, and Barb Porch and her husband, David, also of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Michael J. Rogal (Tonia), of Virginia, Erica Woods and her husband, Nathan, of Parkwood, and Nicole Hershberger and her husband, Greg, of Belsano; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Plahs, in 1981; her brother, David Quick; two sisters, Elsie Kelly and Ethel Walter; and a granddaughter, Angie Clayton.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held at Nowrytown Cemetery.

