|
Gladys I. Sakos


1924 - 08
Gladys I. Sakos Obituary
Gladys I. (Kifer) Sakos, 95, formerly of Adamsburg, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon. She was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late George H. and Berta I. (Buzzard) Kifer. Gladys was an active member of Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the bell choir, and taught Sunday school. She loved to sew and crochet and enjoyed crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Sakos; and siblings, S. Marie, Robert G., and Flora B. Kifer. She is survived by siblings, Dorothy M. Hall, of Saltsburg, Ray D. Kifer, of Florida, Clay E. Kifer, of Irwin, and Larry H. (Emmaruth) Kifer, of North Huntingdon; also many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Roger Steiner officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Transitions for all the kind and compassionate care shown to Gladys. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7, 2019
