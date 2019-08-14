|
|
Gladys Jean (Miller) Yasika, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Yasika was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Johnstown and was the daughter of the late John and Martha Hockensmith Miller. Gladys had been employed by the Harmon House Convalescent Center in Mt. Pleasant as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 57 years, Nicholas M. Yasika; her children, Timothy A. (Diane) Yasika, of Petrolia, Lisa McCullough, of Seattle, Wash., Nicholas J. (Debbie) Yasika, of Greensburg, Paula (Bob) Cesario, of Stahlstown, and Christopher M. (Karen) Yasika, of Perris, Calif.; her 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Gladys is also survived by her sisters, Kay (John) Blough, of North Carolina, and Barbara Blough, of Hollsopple; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Ralph, Richard, Dean, James, Harry and Donald Miller.
Honoring Gladys' wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; or the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, in memory of Gladys Yasika. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019