Gladys M. (Clemens) Panichella, 88, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Easy Living Country Estates. She was born March 15, 1931, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Leo and Ruth Loughner Clemens. Gladys was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, the Youngwood Garden Club and the 500 Bid Card Club for 50 years. In addition to working as an operator for Bell Telephone, she had worked at Grillo's Jewelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Panichella, in 2015; and her granddogs, Benji, Harley, Prince and Justa. Gladys is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Herr (Chris), of Lancaster, Janis Novosel (Ron), of Penn Trafford and Teri Kepchia (Denny), of Greensburg; her son, Michael Panichella (Cheryl), of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Johannah Herr (Franklin Stanford), Megan Patton (Anthony), Kristin Panichella, and Luke Breanna and Kayla Novosel; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Summer Patton and Paisley Patton, due in October; her brother, Wayne Clemens, of Greensburg; in-laws, James Panichella (Katherine) and Virginia Panichella, all of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her granddogs, Buddy and Storm.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Gladys from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Promise Hospice as well as the staff of Easy Living Country Estates for their loving and compassionate care that was given to their mother. Gladys' family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019