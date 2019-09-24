Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Panichella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Panichella


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Panichella Obituary
Gladys M. (Clemens) Panichella, 88, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Easy Living Country Estates. She was born March 15, 1931, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Leo and Ruth Loughner Clemens. Gladys was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, the Youngwood Garden Club and the 500 Bid Card Club for 50 years. In addition to working as an operator for Bell Telephone, she had worked at Grillo's Jewelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Panichella, in 2015; and her granddogs, Benji, Harley, Prince and Justa. Gladys is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Herr (Chris), of Lancaster, Janis Novosel (Ron), of Penn Trafford and Teri Kepchia (Denny), of Greensburg; her son, Michael Panichella (Cheryl), of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Johannah Herr (Franklin Stanford), Megan Patton (Anthony), Kristin Panichella, and Luke Breanna and Kayla Novosel; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Summer Patton and Paisley Patton, due in October; her brother, Wayne Clemens, of Greensburg; in-laws, James Panichella (Katherine) and Virginia Panichella, all of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her granddogs, Buddy and Storm.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Gladys from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Promise Hospice as well as the staff of Easy Living Country Estates for their loving and compassionate care that was given to their mother. Gladys' family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now