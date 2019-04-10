Glema Collins Burke passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and companion, Ralph Ness. Glema was born June 24, 1940, in McCombs, Ky. She was the daughter of Lula (Hite) and Ballard Collins. She married Gerald W. Burke Sept. 3, 1960, and they were married for 42 years, until his death in May of 2002. She was predeceased by her spouse, Gerald W. Burke; her sisters, Connie Stallsmith and Yvonne Bevins; her brother, Charles Collins; and her parents, Lula and Ballard. Surviving are her children, Sandra (Paul) Labuda, of Acme, David (Andrea) Burke, of Fishers, Ind., and Carrie Williams, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren who she adored, Alyssa, Michael, Lindsey, Zach, Hannah, Jacob, Olivia and Nicholas; companion and best friend, Ralph Ness, of Shillington, Pa.; sisters, Arizona Eyster, of Vienna, Ohio, and Jeanne McCurdy, of Littleton, Colo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Glema retired from the University of Pittsburgh - University Center for International Studies. She loved her job and all of the international travel it entailed. Glema had a life of service to her church, her community and her friends. She will be deeply missed. Thank you to her many friends who supported Glema in her time of need with love and support. Thank you to the staff of Bethlen Communities who assisted with Glema's care. Thank you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and MedCare Equipment Company for the compassionate care your staff provided to Glema.

Services have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, with Pastor Bob Cummings to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Glema's honor to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Jumonville Christian Camp and Retreat Center, to Laurel Faith in Action, or to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary