Glenda G. Westcoat
1940 - 2020
Glenda G. Westcoat, 80, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Salisbury, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Homer C. and Tolva (Hillgas) Gnagey. Glenda was a member of St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ and the William E. Gelston Chapter No. 435 O.E.S. She worked selling cosmetics for Royer's Department Store and later jewelry at Bailey, Banks and Biddle in Greensburg. Glenda enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren. She loved her vacations in Stone Harbor, N.J. Surviving are her loving husband, the Rev. Dr. Paul L. Westcoat Jr.; son, Todd P. Westcoat (Charmaine); grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Andrew, Kenneth, Nikala (Josh) and Stephanie; great-grandchild, Adelina; and sisters, Margie Goetz and Elizabeth Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Preston K. Gnagey. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ, 103 St. Johns Church Road, Greensburg, where services will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Ackerman officiating. The service will be live streamed on St. John's Church Facebook page. (CDC guidelines will be followed, requiring face masks, social distancing and a limited occupancy at one time in the church.) KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ at the address above. For online condolences and information, please visit kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ
AUG
1
Service
03:00 PM
St. John's Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
