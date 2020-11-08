1/
Glenda L. Cecchett
1945 - 2020
Glenda L. Cecchett, 75, of West Newton, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was born May 7, 1945, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Nick and Theora (Moore) Sedunov. Glenda was a longtime member of the West Newton Women's Club and active in card clubs. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Brent Cecchett; two daughters, Brenda Cecchett and wife, Kathy, and Deann Winters and husband, Sean; a granddaughter, Giovanna Winters; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sonja Sobeck; and a brother, James Sedunov. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
