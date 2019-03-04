Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Glenn A. Kerr


Glenn A. Kerr Obituary
Glenn Anthony Kerr, 59, of West Mifflin, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of Doris Kerr (Skorupski) and the late Robert Kerr; brother of Diane (Kirk) Donald, Dale R. (Lois) Kerr, Judy K. (Paul Crnkovic) Kerr, Terri Kerr, and the late Jack and Edward Kerr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Glenn was a longtime food manager for the Century III Giant Eagle.
At Glenn's request, a private burial service will be held at Lebanon Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., Munhall.
www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 4, 2019
