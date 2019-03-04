|
|
Glenn Anthony Kerr, 59, of West Mifflin, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of Doris Kerr (Skorupski) and the late Robert Kerr; brother of Diane (Kirk) Donald, Dale R. (Lois) Kerr, Judy K. (Paul Crnkovic) Kerr, Terri Kerr, and the late Jack and Edward Kerr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Glenn was a longtime food manager for the Century III Giant Eagle.
At Glenn's request, a private burial service will be held at Lebanon Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., Munhall.
www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 4, 2019