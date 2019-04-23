Glenn B. Mackey, 94, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Bradenville, a son of the late Joseph G. and Edna M. (Bush) Mackey. Prior to retirement in 1986, Glenn was a lead lineman for West Penn Power, having more than 38 years of service. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy in Hawaii. He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, and a life member of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 3. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne (Wright) Mackey, in 2016; a daughter, Donna Bernazzoli; and his brother, Donald Mackey. He is survived by two children, Mimi Hoffman and her husband Harry, of Latrobe, and Rex R. Mackey and his wife Sarah, of Grove City; six grandchildren, Josh Bernazzoli (Shelly), Jessica Angelicchio (Teko), Neil Hoffman (Kelly), Erin Grimm (David), Brendan Mackey (Julie Smith) and Kaitlin Rundle (Keith); six great-grandchildren, Teko Angelicchio Jr., Nathan Hoffman, Sophia Bernazzoli, Jacob Hoffman, Brayden Grimm and Dustin Grimm; and a number of nieces and nephews. Glenn was a quiet, witty and easy-going man who loved to travel. He and Jeanne went all over the world, from China to Russia to Australia. He loved his Jeeps, his camp, but most of all, his family. The family would like to thank the staff of Nature Park Commons and OSPTA Hospice for the excellent care that they provided Glenn.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held immediately following in the chapel at 11 a.m. Military honors accorded by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard will follow the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 3, P.O. Box 172, Latrobe, PA 15650.