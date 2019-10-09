|
|
Glenn Eugene Wunderley, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. Glenn was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Liberty Borough, son of the late John and Thelma Snyder Wunderley. In the 1960's, Glenn computerized several banks and The Pittsburgh Press. He then became president of Perfection Photo of Greensburg. Glenn dabbled in construction and worked as a US sales manager for a computer sales company. Later, with his wife Ellenmary, he formed Wunderley Inc., an import company specializing in Moroccan and Syrian furniture and lighting. Glenn attended Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Glenn loved flying planes and jumping out of them. His tomato garden was second to none and he had a small collection of antique British sports cars. Glenn is survived by his wife, Ellenmary Fives Wunderley; his daughter, Heidi Whitus (Dean), of San Antonio, Texas; his sons, Graham Wonderley (Lori), of Clover, S.C., and John Wunderley (Sam), of Sacramento, Calif.; his sister, Linda Wunderley, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Casey Combs Henry (Steve), of Issaquah, Wash.; two stepsons, Eli Combs (Erin), of Dorado, Puerto Rico, and Tom Combs (Niki), of Seattle, Wash.; as well as his six grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until the hour of Glenn's memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Glenn's family requests that no flowers be sent to the funeral home.
Instead, donations may be made to UNHRC, the UN Refugee Agency at www.unhcr.org. or to Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019