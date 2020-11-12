1/1
Glenn J. Ament
1952 - 2020
Glenn J. Ament, 68, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born April 13, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Glenn J. Sr. and Jane Shaffer Ament. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. An industrial hygienist, Glenn was employed by Volz Environmental Services for more than 30 years. He was involved in scouting for more than 30 years, from den leader to district commissioner. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping, hiking, fishing and canoeing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey G. Ament. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn M. Krug Ament; a daughter, Bree (Paul) Adams, of Jeannette; two grandchildren, Erika and Jacob Ament; a brother, Mark (Rebecca) Ament, of Greensburg; two sisters, Jane (Ron Hollick) McManigle, of Greensburg, and Sandra (Mark) DeFloria, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
November 11, 2020
Jane, Becky, and Sandy, I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your families. Dori Geyer
Coworker
