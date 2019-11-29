|
Glenn J. "Bandy" Heshizer, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Excel Health Westmoreland Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late George and Margaret (Blotzer) Heshizer. Prior to his retirement, Glenn was a machinist for WABCO and later Shafton Machine. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Korean War era, a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church, North Versailles, and past commander of the American Legion, North Huntingdon. He enjoyed hunting and dancing, loved feeding the birds and watching western movies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Robert, Jack and Donald; sisters, Margaret, Doris, Glenna, Janie, Edith, Elizabeth and Mildred; and son-in-law, Carl Muentzer. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gwenn Brown Klingensmith Heshizer; children, Kevin Heshizer and his wife, Diane, Gerald "Bucky" Klingensmith and partner, Cindy, David Klingensmith, Colleen Tabak and her husband, Mike, Glenda Sekerchak and her husband, Ron, Kathy Muentzer, Sandy Bante and her husband, Bob, Karen Saxion, Sue Heshizer and partner, Kathy, and Glenda Sellers and her husband, Pete; sister, Evelyn Bray; sisters-in-law, Elsa Heshizer, Betty Heshizer and Jackie (Bob) Giles; grandchildren, Michael (Renee) Tabak, Melissa (James) Danko, Ronald (Kelly) Sekerchak Jr., Vaughn (Lisa) Norbert, Brooke (Jason) Santo Colombo, Shaun (Marissa) Norbert, Vanessa Bante, Brittany (Adam) Plank, Tiffany Unger, Robert C. Bante, Samantha (Brian) Flannery, Jimmy Ray Choate, and Michael (Michelle) Choate; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in Linway United Presbyterian Church, North Versailles. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Excela Health Westmoreland Hospice for the love and compassion they gave to Glenn and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linway United Presbyterian Church. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019