Glenn John Riley was born April 17, 1961, in Bellevue and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Glenn resided with his father, John Riley, and faithful dog, Shugi, in Harrison City. Glenn was an artist, musician and a precious, sweet soul. He was Uncle Glenn to so many, not just his nieces and nephews. He graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in 1979 and from Computer Tech in 1982. Glenn sang with the Westmoreland Choral Society for 25 years. He was an avid artist and member of the Norwin Art League for 35 years. His paintings were once on display at the Greensburg Civic Center. Everyone who knew Glenn, from the cleaning lady to the family doctor, had at least one of his paintings. He blessed everyone with a painting because he literally ran out of wall space at home. Glenn enjoyed a very full life with family and friends. He spent a lot of time traveling with his mother and father in his early adult years. He loved cheering on his nieces at the 4H horse competitions. Glenn's life was affected in his teen years by a mental disability, which he championed during his lifetime with the devoted love and support of his mother, father and family. Through the years, Glenn developed several physical and medical issues; however, he rose above these and still enjoyed life. There was never a more honest, genuine, loving and caring person. He will be missed by all who knew him. Glenn was preceded in death by his mother, Beryl Riley. Glenn is survived by his devoted and selfless father, John Riley; his sister, Debbie Wertz; nephews, Brandon and Dustin Lackey; great-nephew, Jace Joshua Lackey; sister, Sandy Frye and husband Scott Frye; nephew, Adam (Meghan) Frye; nieces, Anna and Ally Frye; and last of all, his devoted dog, Shugi.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019