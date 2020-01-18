|
Glenn O. Bretz Jr., 71, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. Glenn was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Glenn O. and Annabelle (Seese) Bretz. He married Kandy S. (Fox) Bretz Oct. 29, 1969. Glenn was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966, and received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from California State University. He was employed as a facilities technician at American Video Glass/SONY, in New Stanton, and was a member of the Reformed United Church of Christ, in Ruffsdale. He also was a member of the Everson Hamilton-Maloy Post 595, the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post 446 and the East Huntingdon Volunteer Fire Department. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker and engaging in sports and coaching with his family. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served as an E-5 in the Army. Glenn will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 50 years, Kandy S. (Fox) Bretz; his four children, William "Bill" Bretz and his wife, Jennifer (Fox), of New Stanton, Brian "Moose" Bretz and his wife, Terri (Brown), Heidi (Bretz) Ohr and her husband, Jeremy, and Timothy "Tim" Bretz and his wife, Beth (Domurot), all of Scottdale; his 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, Gabrielle and Alexandra Bretz, Rory and Chase Bretz, Laryssa and Katrina Goodlin, Cale Bretz and Mary and Daniel Andrejko; and several cousins, his uncle and numerous nieces and nephews.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com.). Private services were held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Lee Kline officiating. Full military honors were bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to at 724-834-5116 or the Disabled Veterans at www.dav.org. Love Lasts Forever!
