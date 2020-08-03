1/1
Glenn R. Berkstresser Sr.
1958 - 2020
Glenn R. Berkstresser Sr., 62, of Erie, a native of Level Green, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Reno) Berkstresser for 10 years; loving father of Glenn Berkstresser Jr., of Ogdensburg, N.Y., Sean Voss Berkstresser, of Pittsburgh, and Melissa (Charles) Cogley, of Leechburg; stepfather of Josh Noweck, of Pitcairn, and Ame (A.J.) DeMarco, of Pittsburgh. He was the dear grandfather of Breonna, Ethan, Bentley, Layla and Logan; brother of Gordon (Kitty) Berkstresser, of Pittsburgh, and Joyce (Gary) Coombs, of Georgia. Glenn is also survived by nieces and nephews. Glenn was the general manager for Sunburst Corp. in Erie. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially the St. Lawrence River and Lake Erie, and he appreciated every chance to operate his John Deere tractor. He also loved playing with his dogs, Nyxie and Teffy, as well as rooting for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a funeral service will be prayed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Glenn will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506 or www.eriehumanesociety.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
