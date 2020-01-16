Home

SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
Glenn R. Kepple


1938 - 01
Glenn R. Kepple Obituary
Glenn Richard "Dick" Kepple, 81, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in his home. He was a son of Glenn C. Kepple and Nora G. (Dunlap) Kepple; he was born in Blairsville on Jan. 21, 1938. Dick, a well-known businessman of 60 years, owned and operated Kepple Hauling and Excavation. He really loved his work. In Dick's later years, he went into business with his grandson, Matthew Curry. He was happy to know his business was continuing with his grandson and operating as Curry and Kepple Inc. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville; Acacia Lodge 355 Free and Accepted Masons, Blairsville; and B.P.O.E., Blairsville. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard Unit of Blairsville in the 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Laura Fay (Duffield) Kepple, who he married April 9, 1960; a daughter, Carol Curry (John), of New Alexandria; three grandchildren, Matthew Curry (Leah), Jordan Curry (Alexa) and Chelsea Curry; four great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Nora, Isla and Claire; a brother, Jack Kepple, of Lancaster; and two nieces, Kirsten and Alison. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Kepple.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick's memory may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 16, 2020
