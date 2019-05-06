Glenn T. Davidson Sr., 78, of Greensburg, died, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 20, 1941, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Oliver and Viola Capone Davidson. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse, Trafford. He was Catholic by faith. He formerly was a volunteer and drove for Rescue 14, Adamsburg. Glenn loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family at his camp at Pymatuning Lake. He also enjoyed pontoon boating and water skiing at the lake. He was talented at fixing things and working on engines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Popovich. Glenn is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith "Judy" Gabonay Davidson; his children, Glenn T. Davidson Jr., (Rebecca), and Deneen Krowicki (Thomas Jr.); his niece, Stephanie Hirn (Michael); also, his companion and beloved dog, Digger.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Glenn's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 6 to May 7, 2019