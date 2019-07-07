Home

Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Glenn W. Hauliska Sr.


1938 - 01
Glenn W. Hauliska Sr., 81, of Herminie, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Jeannette. Glenn was proud to be an Army veteran, having served in the 101st Airborne Division. Prior to his retirement, he was a diesel mechanic, having worked for Matlack Trucking in Adamsburg for many years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and cars, specifically street rods. He loved just spending time with his wife. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Scherry (McGrew) Hauliska; three sons, Glenn W. Hauliska Jr. and Eve Renda, of Jeannette, David C. (Debbie) Hauliska, of North Carolina, and Charles W. (Ashley) Hauliska, of Irwin; and eight special grandchildren, Hannah, Bethany, Robbie, Kailey, Mattthew, Kendall, Khloe and Mya. Glenn will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation per Glenn's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 7, 2019
