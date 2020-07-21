Glenn W. Hauliska Jr., 54, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born July 4, 1966, in Jeannette, son of Scherry (McGrew) Hauliska, of Irwin, and the late Glenn W. Hauliska Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George F. McGrew. Glenn was currently employed by Schultheis Electric Inc. in Latrobe as an electrician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and quad. He loved working on projects and had great talent in reconstructing everything from homes to automobiles. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. Glenn is also survived by the mother of his children, Lisa (Waclo) Hauliska, of Greensburg; his two special daughters, Hannah (Evan) Murphy, of Jeannette, and Bethany Hauliska, of Greensburg; his maternal grandmother, Verna McGrew, of Herminie; two brothers, David C. (Debbie) Hauliska, of North Carolina, and Charles W. (Ashley) Hauliska, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Glenn will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at which time a private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family for Glenn's daughter's education. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC Guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www. nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
