Glenn W. Sutton, 75, of Cheswick, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont, as a result of a stroke. He was born June 17, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Carl E. Sr. and Mary Dorothy Sutton. He was a 1963 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a 1967 graduate of Clarion State College, where he met his wife, Carolyn. Mr. Sutton was an educator, teaching English, reading and the gifted for Deer Lakes School District. While at Deer Lakes, he served as president and chief negotiator for the teacher's union. After retiring from education, he owned a permit acquisition business. He was a Local 3 union ironworker, a member of NEA, PSEA and DLEA. He was also a social member of the Krivan Club of Springdale and enjoyed many evenings there with friends. In addition to his being with his grandchildren, Glenn enjoyed hunting, canoeing, traveling and reading, particularly about the Civil War. Glenn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Youngs Sutton; his daughter, Sharilyn M. (Daniel) Copeland, of Springdale; and son, Shane W. (Christine) Sutton, of Scottsdale, Ariz. He leaves grandchildren, Rachel Selzer, Rebecca Selzer, Colton Copeland and Ariston Sutton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Sutton Jr.; and sisters, Marlene and Elaine Sutton. There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Donations in his name may be made to the National Park Foundation, www.nationalparks.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 28, 2020.