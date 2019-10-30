|
Glenna D. Heyl, 99, of Stow, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born in Horning, Pa., and resided most of her life in Murrysville. Glenna was very active in the Murrysville Women's Club and First United Methodist Church of Murrysville. Preceded in death by her husband, Matthew "Bud"; sisters, Minerva, Violet, and Elizabeth; brother, Emmett; and son-in-law, Larry; she is survived by her daughter, Janet Aaron; son, Jack (Linda); grandchildren, David (Joan), Brian (Michele), Douglas (Tiffany), Jeffrey (Janelle) Jacqueline (Lee); 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Murrysville, 3916 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2019