Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Murrysville
3916 Old William Penn Highway
Murrysville, PA
Glenna D. Heyl


1920 - 2019
Glenna D. Heyl Obituary
Glenna D. Heyl, 99, of Stow, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born in Horning, Pa., and resided most of her life in Murrysville. Glenna was very active in the Murrysville Women's Club and First United Methodist Church of Murrysville. Preceded in death by her husband, Matthew "Bud"; sisters, Minerva, Violet, and Elizabeth; brother, Emmett; and son-in-law, Larry; she is survived by her daughter, Janet Aaron; son, Jack (Linda); grandchildren, David (Joan), Brian (Michele), Douglas (Tiffany), Jeffrey (Janelle) Jacqueline (Lee); 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Murrysville, 3916 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668.
To send condolences or sign the guestbook, visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2019
