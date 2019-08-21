|
|
Glenwood Carl Scott, 94, of Ligonier, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens. He was born April 5, 1925, in New Brunswick, Canada, son of the late Harold and Annie Waters Scott. Glen served with the Army during World War II, having served in France and Italy. As a result of his military service, he was awarded US citizenship. He graduated from Purdue University and became a mechanical engineer. Glen met his future wife, Dorothy Christie, in the early 1950's, and married her in 1959. Glen started his own filtration configuring company and worked with many companies in the 1970's in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Glen was a 30-year member of Kiwanis International and volunteered with Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels into his early 80's. The family bought a second home in Laurel Mountain Borough in the 1960's known as the "Frogmore" and this home became their permanent residence after retirement. Glen had been a member of the Laurel Mountain Borough Homeowner's Assoc. and was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, in Rector. In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dr. Dorothy Christie Scott, in 2002; a daughter, Theresa Annie "Tanny" Scott, in 1962; and two sisters, Shirley Atkins and Patricia Brush. He is survived by two children, Christie (Mark O'Neil) Scott, of Newport, N.H., and Glenwood Karl Andrew "Andy" (Beth) Scott, of Rector; three grandchildren, Elizabeth O'Neil and Oliver and Amelia Scott; and a sister, Barbara Phillips.
A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held at St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church at a date and time to be announced. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glen's memory to St. Michael's of the Valley Church, PO Box 366, Ligonier, PA, or to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, PO Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a tribute or condolence for Glen or his family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019