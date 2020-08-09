1/
Gloria A. Caletri
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Caletri, 69, of New Alexandria, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Latrobe, daughter of the late Ralph and Iona Virginia (Coffman) Caletri. She was a retired property manager and secretary for Keystone Waterproofing. She was Presbyterian by faith and attended the Wilma Boyd School. She enjoyed supporting Action for Animals as a favorite charity. Animals were her main love. She also supported numerous other charities by often attending their fundraisers. She found joy in attending auctions and various other events. She is survived by two aunts, Mary (Coffman) Durika, of Latrobe, and JoAnn (Coffman) Brinker and her husband, Barry, of New Alexandria; numerous cousins and dear friends; and her cat, Luna, and her dog, Bear, who were both very near and dear to her heart. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald Durika (her cousin). Private burial will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity, Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P David Newhouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved