1/1
Gloria Haven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Haven, of Creighton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was born in McKeesport, a daughter of the late George and Shirley (Booth) Cimba. Gloria lived her entire life in Creighton, and was a registered nurse for UPMC St. Margaret and the former St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, retiring three years ago. Gloria was a 1970 graduate of McKeesport High School, a 1972 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor of science degree. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Andria J. Henry, of Leechburg, a brother, George Cimba, of Florida, and her companion with whom she made her home, Francis B. "Mac" McKenna, and her pet cat, "Cody". Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anderson S. "Ash" Haven, in 2008, and a brother, Gerry Cimba. All services and burial for Gloria will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved