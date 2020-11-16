Gloria Haven, of Creighton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was born in McKeesport, a daughter of the late George and Shirley (Booth) Cimba. Gloria lived her entire life in Creighton, and was a registered nurse for UPMC St. Margaret and the former St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, retiring three years ago. Gloria was a 1970 graduate of McKeesport High School, a 1972 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor of science degree. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Andria J. Henry, of Leechburg, a brother, George Cimba, of Florida, and her companion with whom she made her home, Francis B. "Mac" McKenna, and her pet cat, "Cody". Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anderson S. "Ash" Haven, in 2008, and a brother, Gerry Cimba. All services and burial for Gloria will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
