Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Armel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Armel


1943 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria J. Armel Obituary
Gloria J. Armel, 76, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late John and Jane (Wall) Washabaugh. Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse at Westmoreland Hospital for 38 years. Gloria was Protestant by faith and was a member of the Westmoreland Retired Nurses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chelsie E. "Buck" Armel; her son, David W. Armel; and her brother, John Washabaugh and wife, Fay. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Beasley and husband, Mark, and Marcie Armel, all of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Noah, Autumn and Madelyn Beasley; four sisters, Karen Sylvester and husband, Jerry, Dixie Cianciotti and significant other, Joe Genito, Joyce Dabin and husband, Adam, and Dorie Cantola and husband, Tom, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now