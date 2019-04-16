Gloria J. Armel, 76, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late John and Jane (Wall) Washabaugh. Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse at Westmoreland Hospital for 38 years. Gloria was Protestant by faith and was a member of the Westmoreland Retired Nurses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chelsie E. "Buck" Armel; her son, David W. Armel; and her brother, John Washabaugh and wife, Fay. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Beasley and husband, Mark, and Marcie Armel, all of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Noah, Autumn and Madelyn Beasley; four sisters, Karen Sylvester and husband, Jerry, Dixie Cianciotti and significant other, Joe Genito, Joyce Dabin and husband, Adam, and Dorie Cantola and husband, Tom, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary