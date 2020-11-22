Gloria J. Kukurin, 64, formerly of Murrysville, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Brookdale Murrysville. She was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Robert and Ann Markovich Aker. She was an active member of the community and a friend to many that she met through her various interests, activities and volunteer work. Gloria was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by two children, Jeannine Brentzel and William "Billy" (Alexis) Kukurin; five granddaughters, Elise, Emme, Brooke, Kendall and Piper; four siblings, Robert (Judie) Aker, Ellen (Bill) Kunic, Janet (Frank) Mazzotta and David (Debbie) Aker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC. A blessing service will be held privately for the family. Per CDC guidelines, indoor capacity of 25 persons, masks and social distancing will be enforced. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org
. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
