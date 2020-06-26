Gloria J. (Chadima) Siegel, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed away in the home she was born in Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born March 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Josephine (Loukota) Chadima and was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis C. Siegel, and siblings, Ann Martin-Delaney and Joseph M. Chadima. Gloria was a former cashier for Foodland at Norwin Towne Square and also Sandson's Market in Irwin. She was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Irwin, and sang in the funeral choir, and was a member of the Czechoslovakia Society of America and a former Meals-On-Wheels volunteer. Surviving are her children, Connie Morris, of GlenDale, W.Va., Diane Holderbaum and her husband, Rob, of North Huntingdon, and her favorite son, Chris Siegel, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Franklin Rexroad, Chelsea (Doug) Varner and Sarah Beth Holderbaum; a great-granddaughter, Harper Jean Varner; a brother, Franklin D. Chadima; two nieces and a nephew; and her dog, Lulu. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sarah Lee Faulkner, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Meals-On-Wheels, 12735 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.