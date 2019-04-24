|
|
Gloria June (Lintner) Teodoro, 90, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Good Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The lifelong Trafford resident was born April 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Margaret and Perry (Sy) Lintner, as well as a sister of the late Donald A. Lintner. In addition to her parents and brother, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Oliviero "Ted" D. Teodoro. Gloria was a nurse for 50 years and gave so much to so many. Gloria is survived by her children, Judy and Janet, of Trafford, and Jill (Kenneth) Lawrence, of Las Vegas, Nev.
A small private celebration of life is being planned.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019