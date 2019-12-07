Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria K. Miller


1933 - 2019
Gloria K. Miller, 86, of Tarrs, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Snydertown, a daughter of the late Orton and Margaret Leasure Stoner. Mrs. Miller was a retired manager at the All-American Truck Plaza in Carlisle, Pa. She is survived by her children, Dolores C. Trout and her husband, Edward, of Tarrs, Alice M. Hoak and her husband, John, of Ruffsdale, Cheryl A. Ohler, of Ruffsdale, Pamela J. Heller and Patrick Kenney, of Tarrs, and Donna J. Ruth and her husband, Bryan, of Ruffsdale; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Emma Fosbrink, of Hunker, Deborah Lint and her husband, John, of Smithton, and Diane Lint, of Tarrs; and her brothers, J.D. Stoner and his wife, Sharon, of Hunker, Lawrence Stoner, of New Stanton, David Stoner and his wife, Catherine, of Fayette City, and Frank Stoner, of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Miller; son, Richard E. Stoner; grandson, John Hoak Jr.; brother, Ronald Stoner; and sisters, Delores Moore, Zelma Herbert, Martha Butler, Carol Kite, Jeannette Fetters, Margaret Burkholder and Retha Hribal.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomnes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
